Florida Department of Environmental Protection offers tips to protect sea turtles as nesting season begins

EASTPOINT, Fla. — As nesting season for sea turtles begins, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection is offering tips to keep these endangered creatures protected.

According to FDEP, sea turtles — including loggerhead sea turtles, green sea turtles and, very rarely, leatherback sea turtles — will come ashore on local coastlines and barrier islands to nest beginning this month. In Franklin County, sea turtles appear at St. George Island and at Little St. George Island, which lies between St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge and SGI.

FDEP said that female sea turtles can lay multiple nests with upward of 100 eggs in each clutch throughout the nesting season, often at different locations on their home beach. These strategies give sea turtle hatchlings a strong chance to journey from their nest into the Gulf.

FDEP offered the following tips to help these animals survive:

Clean up debris. At the end of each day, pick up all beach chairs, umbrellas, gazebos and trash.

Keep it dark. Turn off beach lights and use turtle-friendly flashlights at night.

Keep it flat. Fill holes and knock down sandcastles that might be obstacles to turtles.

