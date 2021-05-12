Advertisement

Florida Department of Environmental Protection offers tips to protect sea turtles as nesting season begins

According to FDEP, sea turtles — including loggerhead sea turtles, green sea turtles and, very...
According to FDEP, sea turtles — including loggerhead sea turtles, green sea turtles and, very rarely, leatherback sea turtles — will come ashore on local coastlines and barrier islands to nest beginning this month.(SCDNR | SCDNR)
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTPOINT, Fla. — As nesting season for sea turtles begins, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection is offering tips to keep these endangered creatures protected.

According to FDEP, sea turtles — including loggerhead sea turtles, green sea turtles and, very rarely, leatherback sea turtles — will come ashore on local coastlines and barrier islands to nest beginning this month. In Franklin County, sea turtles appear at St. George Island and at Little St. George Island, which lies between St. Vincent National Wildlife Refuge and SGI.

FDEP said that female sea turtles can lay multiple nests with upward of 100 eggs in each clutch throughout the nesting season, often at different locations on their home beach. These strategies give sea turtle hatchlings a strong chance to journey from their nest into the Gulf.

FDEP offered the following tips to help these animals survive:

  • Clean up debris. At the end of each day, pick up all beach chairs, umbrellas, gazebos and trash.
  • Keep it dark. Turn off beach lights and use turtle-friendly flashlights at night.
  • Keep it flat. Fill holes and knock down sandcastles that might be obstacles to turtles.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump
‘Disruption to fuel deliveries’ causing long lines at pump across Big Bend, South Georgia
The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of an apparent bicycle crash that has closed...
Tallahassee Police: Bicyclist suffers life threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle
Ezekiel Vang (left), 21, is expected to face kidnapping charges in the abduction of 16-year-old...
Kidnapper wanted out of Alabama arrested in Madison County after 2-state chase
Freddy Marquez kisses the head of his wife, Nubia Marquez, near the scene where her mother and...
Man killed 6, self at Colorado party after not being invited
Leon County Booking Report: May 11, 2021

Latest News

The Taylor County High School JROTC team participated in their first ever national drill team...
Taylor County High School ROTC students place 10th in state at national drill team competition
The South Georgia Judicial Circuit sentenced two men as courts began to resume trial, according...
2 sentenced in South Ga. Judicial Circuit
One person has died in a “terrible” accident involving “an explosion” on Highway 84 West near...
1 dead in accident ‘involving explosion’ on Highway 84 West
Twelve families were displaced after this weekend’s fire in a Valdosta apartment complex.
38 people displaced after weekend apartment fire in Valdosta
DCSO deputy killed in line of duty honored during National Police Week