GBI needs help identifying ‘John Doe’ in 1983 Cairo homicide

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it needs the public’s help to identify the victim of a 1983 Cairo homicide.

The GBI released a composite sketch of the “John Doe” Wednesday morning. The man’s body was found on Highway 93 South, about 10 miles south of Cairo, around 7:15 a.m. on July 15, 1983, the press release says.

The GBI described the man as 5-feet-11 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds with curly greyish-brown hair and a brown mustache.

“He was believed to be between 40 and 45 years old and had a full upper denture,” the GBI’s release says.

The man was wearing a white V-neck T-shirt, blue shorts with a red trim and basketweave slip-on shoes, according to the GBI. He was also wearing a gold wristwatch and smoked Camel cigarettes, investigators say.

“Early in the investigation, photographs of the victim were placed in local newspapers in an attempt to identify him,” the GBI says. “The victim remains unidentified. GBI Forensic Artist Kelly Lawson has completed a color composite drawing of the victim in further attempts to identify him.”

If you have any information about the victim, reach out to the GBI’s office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. You can also submit your tips by calling 1-800-597-8477 or posting them online at this link.

