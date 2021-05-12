Advertisement

GBI needs help identifying ‘John Doe’ in 1983 Cairo homicide

The GBI released a composite sketch of the “John Doe” in a 1983 Cairo homicide Wednesday morning.
The GBI released a composite sketch of the “John Doe” in a 1983 Cairo homicide Wednesday morning.(GBI)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it needs the public’s help to identify the victim of a 1983 Cairo homicide.

The GBI released a composite sketch of the “John Doe” Wednesday morning. The man’s body was found on Highway 93 South, about 10 miles south of Cairo, around 7:15 a.m. on July 15, 1983, the press release says.

The GBI described the man as 5-feet-11 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds with curly greyish-brown hair and a brown mustache.

“He was believed to be between 40 and 45 years old and had a full upper denture,” the GBI’s release says.

The man was wearing a white V-neck T-shirt, blue shorts with a red trim and basketweave slip-on shoes, according to the GBI. He was also wearing a gold wristwatch and smoked Camel cigarettes, investigators say.

“Early in the investigation, photographs of the victim were placed in local newspapers in an attempt to identify him,” the GBI says. “The victim remains unidentified. GBI Forensic Artist Kelly Lawson has completed a color composite drawing of the victim in further attempts to identify him.”

If you have any information about the victim, reach out to the GBI’s office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. You can also submit your tips by calling 1-800-597-8477 or posting them online at this link.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump
‘Disruption to fuel deliveries’ causing long lines at pump across Big Bend, South Georgia
The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of an apparent bicycle crash that has closed...
Tallahassee Police: Bicyclist suffers life threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle
Ezekiel Vang (left), 21, is expected to face kidnapping charges in the abduction of 16-year-old...
Kidnapper wanted out of Alabama arrested in Madison County after 2-state chase
Search committee narrows field of candidates for Florida State University president to 9
Freddy Marquez kisses the head of his wife, Nubia Marquez, near the scene where her mother and...
Man killed 6, self at Colorado party after not being invited

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers arrest protesters marching to the Capitol on Saturday,...
Groups challenge constitutionality of protest law
Modern, J&J and Pfizer vaccines
Statewide COVID Vaccination Task Force works to increase African American, Millennial and young adult vaccinations
Under Phase 3, county libraries will move from 50% capacity to 100% capacity.
Leon County Commission votes to move to Phase 3 of re-opening plan
The Leon County Commission voted to move to a full re-open during Tuesday night’s meeting....
Leon County Commission votes to move to Phase 3 of re-opening plan