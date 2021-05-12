Gov. Desantis declares State of Emergency over pipeline hack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In response to the cyber-attack on a prominent East Coast fuel pipeline, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is joining several other state’s in issuing a State of Emergency.

Desantis issued the Executive Order Tuesday evening. Click here to read it in its entirety.

Earlier Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order temporarily suspending the gas tax in the Peach State. And, similar to Florida, Kemp also announced the state will be increasing weight limits for trucks transporting fuel.

