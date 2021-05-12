Advertisement

Leon County Commission votes to move to Phase 3 of re-opening plan

By Monica Casey
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Commission voted to fully re-open during Tuesday night’s meeting. Phase 3 of the county’s re-opening plan is the final stage.

The decision came after executive orders issued by Governor DeSantis this month, which included suspending mask mandates throughout the state.

County Commission Chair Rick Minor explained, to be compliant with the latest orders from the state, the county needed to fully reopen.

Minor said almost all county services are already open and operational; the change affects libraries, community centers, sporting fields and protocols inside of county buildings.

Under Phase 3, county libraries will move from 50% capacity to 100% capacity.

Community centers and pavilions will again be available for residents to reserve; county recreation and sporting facilities will also be fully open.

The move to Phase 3 also includes changes in county buildings.

Leon County will recommend, rather than require, masks and temperature checks inside the courthouse and other buildings. County Commission meetings will return to unrestricted in-person participation.

Phase 3 will allow the county to resume sponsoring tourism events, including indoor events and county-organized concerts. The next Leon County-sponsored concert is scheduled for Sept. 10, 2021.

The county’s mask mandate has been in effect since late June 2020; other executive orders from the governor’s office took away the county’s ability to levy fines months ago.

Tuesday night, the County Commission voted to schedule a meeting to officially repeal the mandate.

Commissioner Minor said the county is already complying with the governor’s order; scheduling the meeting is more of a “housekeeping” item.

“The governor’s order basically suspends all the mask mandates throughout the state. So, that’s in effect now. Just as a way to avoid confusion, we thought it would be best to repeal what’s in the books right now in Leon County, just to make it consistent with the governor’s executive order,” explained Minor.

Minor said the commission would still encourage residents to practice good hygiene and take appropriate steps to stay healthy.

“We would encourage everyone, individuals and businesses, to continue following the CDC guidelines. The other thing is, businesses in Leon County have the right to make their own choice for themselves and their employees and their customers on how to follow COVID safety guidelines,” said Minor.

