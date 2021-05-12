Advertisement

MCSO plans surprise birthday party for 5-year-old with a love for law enforcement

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office paid a surprise visit to a 5-year-old girl with a love for law enforcement for her birthday.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office surprised a 5-year-old girl with a love for law enforcement for her birthday Tuesday.

In a post on MCSO’s Facebook page, the agency said Sheriff David Harper was made aware of a Facebook post regarding a birthday request from 5-year-old Alexis.

The girl asked for police and other first responders to wish her a “happy birthday” and Sheriff Harper was so touched that he and the MCSO planned a special surprise birthday party at MCSO’s office.

“Not only did the Sheriff and deputies wish Alexis a Happy Birthday but they sang to her as well,” the agency wrote.

Sheriff David Harper was made aware of a Facebook post regarding a birthday request from 5-year-old Alexis who is a big...

Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

