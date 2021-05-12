MCSO plans surprise birthday party for 5-year-old with a love for law enforcement

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office surprised a 5-year-old girl with a love for law enforcement for her birthday Tuesday.

In a post on MCSO’s Facebook page, the agency said Sheriff David Harper was made aware of a Facebook post regarding a birthday request from 5-year-old Alexis.

The girl asked for police and other first responders to wish her a “happy birthday” and Sheriff Harper was so touched that he and the MCSO planned a special surprise birthday party at MCSO’s office.

“Not only did the Sheriff and deputies wish Alexis a Happy Birthday but they sang to her as well,” the agency wrote.

Sheriff David Harper was made aware of a Facebook post regarding a birthday request from 5-year-old Alexis who is a big... Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.