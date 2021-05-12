Advertisement

Paulk: Supposed confession in Kendrick Johnson case a hoax

A possible confession in the Kendrick Johnson case turned out to be a hoax, according to...
A possible confession in the Kendrick Johnson case turned out to be a hoax, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.
By WALB News Team
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A possible confession in the Kendrick Johnson case turned out to be a hoax, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

On Wednesday, Paulk said a recorded confession to killing the 17-year-old found dead in a mat at Lowndes High School in 2013 turned out to be false.

The Kendrick Johnson Case: A timeline of events in the case ]

Paulk said the tape was reportedly made by a second cousin of a family that was supposedly sued by Johnson’s family about Kendrick’s death. The sheriff found that the family doesn’t have a second cousin.

The person who made the alleged confession said it was not genuine, Paulk told WALB News 10.

In March, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office started working to authenticate that recording.

This is a developing story and WALB is working to learn more.

