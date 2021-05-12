Advertisement

Quincy Police investigating fatal shooting on South Stewart Street

Quincy Police Department and crime scene tape
Quincy Police Department and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department says they are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Tuesday night in the 400 block of South Stewart Street.

QPD says officers arrived to the scene around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when they found a 25-year-old male victim in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials say the victim, who was not named by QPD citing Marsy’s Law, was transported to a Gadsden County hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“There is limited information about the case. We are working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Sheriff’s Office to gather evidence,” Captain Robert Mixson said. “We are seeking the help of the community for any information about the incident.”

Anyone who has information and wishes to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574- TIPS. You could receive a reward in this case up to $5,000.00 if your information leads to an arrest.

