Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of Big Bend, South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A potent line of showers and storms prompted the issuance of a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the WCTV viewing area through Wednesday afternoon.

The SPC has issued a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH for most of our area until 2 PM. A watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather. We are watching a line of potent storms to our west that will likely make its way in our area. Stay weather aware. pic.twitter.com/VwGrdqmaiy — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) May 12, 2021

The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the Big Bend and South Georgia except for Lafayette, Suwannee, Hamilton, Clinch and Echols counties until 2 p.m. Wednesday. A watch means conditions are favorable for damaging wind gusts and hail and to be weather aware for any warnings that could be issued.

A line of showers and thunderstorms was located near Marianna and just west of Altha as of 9:52 a.m. Wednesday. The southern edge of the line closer to the Florida Panhandle coast dissipated, but redevelopment can not be ruled out. Data from the weather balloon launch in Tallahassee Wednesday morning show decent moisture throughout the atmosphere, but a cap in the lower levels could stifle storm development in the short term.

One short-term, small-scale model is hinting at the line continuing its eastward movement and impact those near Tallahassee and Thomasville between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and points east early to mid-afternoon.

The primary risk from the stronger thunderstorms will be damaging winds and a smaller risk of hail. The tornado risk is very low.

