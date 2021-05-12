Statewide COVID Vaccination Task Force works to increase African American, Millennial and young adult vaccinations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Statewide Coronavirus Vaccination Community Education and Engagement Task Force discussed ways to increase vaccinations in African American communities, millennials, young adults and families in a meeting Wednesday morning.

At the virtual meeting, City Commissioner Dr. Elaine Bryant discussed plans for breakfasts to be included at pop-up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics to increase attendance.

The task force is also planning more health expos in Leon County. The Men Leading the Way Health Expo on June 5 is one of the upcoming expos and will focus on vaccinations and other health issues facing African American communities.

Another project the task force is undertaking is increasing youth vaccinations. Therefore, they are planning a Youth Impact Townhall Meeting. At the meeting, those who have recovered from COVID-19 will discuss what it was like to have the virus. The task force is also working with schools and universities to increase young adult vaccinations.

Bethel Missionary Baptist Church is planning an event called “Tallahassee Save the Family Community Revival” from June 6 through June 9. Their new mobile medical unit will be at the event giving out vaccinations. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church will also host food trucks at the Revival and give away prizes.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.