Thomasville to buy fire gear with FEMA grant

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville Fire Rescue was recently awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) of $248,000, which will fund 42 new Dragger Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), equipment that enables them to safely enter environments dangerous to life or health.

The FEMA grant aims to provide direct financial assistance to fire departments to equip and train emergency personnel, enhance efficiencies, and support community resilience.

“The purchase of the new SCBA’s will provide our firefighters with new safety features that were not included in our old equipment,” said TFR Fire Chief Tim Connell. “These new air packs will provide much-needed communication features for our firefighters and command staff while they are responding to calls, providing the firefighters a safer work environment.”

Connell says that the purchase of new SCBA equipment is necessary in order to meet industry safety standards. “Our current SCBA’s are 18 years old and three standards behind the current industry standards,” he said. “They cannot be refurbished due to the age and lack of parts. The packs also lack the necessary capabilities to provide efficient radio communications.”

Recipients of the grant are required to also contribute financially toward the purchase of the equipment. “While the purchase of this equipment was budgeted for this year, receiving this grant allowed us to save $248,000,” said Connell. “We are thankful and appreciative to receive this grant from FEMA and the AFG.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.