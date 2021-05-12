Advertisement

Thomasville to buy fire gear with FEMA grant

Thomasville Fire Rescue was recently awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) of...
Thomasville Fire Rescue was recently awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) of $248,000.
By Dave Miller
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville Fire Rescue was recently awarded an Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) of $248,000, which will fund 42 new Dragger Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), equipment that enables them to safely enter environments dangerous to life or health.

The FEMA grant aims to provide direct financial assistance to fire departments to equip and train emergency personnel, enhance efficiencies, and support community resilience.

“The purchase of the new SCBA’s will provide our firefighters with new safety features that were not included in our old equipment,” said TFR Fire Chief Tim Connell. “These new air packs will provide much-needed communication features for our firefighters and command staff while they are responding to calls, providing the firefighters a safer work environment.”

Connell says that the purchase of new SCBA equipment is necessary in order to meet industry safety standards. “Our current SCBA’s are 18 years old and three standards behind the current industry standards,” he said. “They cannot be refurbished due to the age and lack of parts. The packs also lack the necessary capabilities to provide efficient radio communications.”

Recipients of the grant are required to also contribute financially toward the purchase of the equipment. “While the purchase of this equipment was budgeted for this year, receiving this grant allowed us to save $248,000,” said Connell. “We are thankful and appreciative to receive this grant from FEMA and the AFG.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump
‘Disruption to fuel deliveries’ causing long lines at pump across Big Bend, South Georgia
The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of an apparent bicycle crash that has closed...
Tallahassee Police: Bicyclist suffers life threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle
Ezekiel Vang (left), 21, is expected to face kidnapping charges in the abduction of 16-year-old...
Kidnapper wanted out of Alabama arrested in Madison County after 2-state chase
Freddy Marquez kisses the head of his wife, Nubia Marquez, near the scene where her mother and...
Man killed 6, self at Colorado party after not being invited
Leon County Booking Report: May 11, 2021

Latest News

The Taylor County High School JROTC team participated in their first ever national drill team...
Taylor County High School ROTC students place 10th in state at national drill team competition
The South Georgia Judicial Circuit sentenced two men as courts began to resume trial, according...
2 sentenced in South Ga. Judicial Circuit
One person has died in a “terrible” accident involving “an explosion” on Highway 84 West near...
1 dead in accident ‘involving explosion’ on Highway 84 West
Twelve families were displaced after this weekend’s fire in a Valdosta apartment complex.
38 people displaced after weekend apartment fire in Valdosta
DCSO deputy killed in line of duty honored during National Police Week