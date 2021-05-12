Advertisement

Woman impersonates high school student to gain Instagram followers, police say

By WSVN staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) - A Florida woman was arrested and accused of impersonating a high school student to apparently gain more followers on social media.

Audrey Francisquini, 28, appeared in court Tuesday. A prosecutor said she was carrying a skateboard and a painting while dressed like students to blend in at American Senior High School.

Francisquini nodded her head as the prosecutor spoke. Her public defender said, “Ma’am, stop doing that.”

“It says here she was trying to get people to follow her on Instagram,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

The arrest report states the student impersonator recorded herself handing out flyers at the school then promoted her Instagram page.

“She was like, I think recording some stuff in there, some crazy stuff, and then she had like the devil’s mask and everything,” said an unidentified student.

She also featured the “devil’s mask” on her social media.

Francisquini managed to escape school security, but that night detectives tracked her down at her North Miami Beach home.

“I legit have, I don’t know how many cops outside, right now, at my house,” she said in a video posted as an Instagram story.

The judge ordered her to stay away from the campus. Her charges include trespassing and interfering with a school.

He lawyer advised her in court, “If someone shoves a camera in your face, just don’t talk about this.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools says the matter is under review.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump
‘Disruption to fuel deliveries’ causing long lines at pump across Big Bend, South Georgia
The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of an apparent bicycle crash that has closed...
Tallahassee Police: Bicyclist suffers life threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle
Ezekiel Vang (left), 21, is expected to face kidnapping charges in the abduction of 16-year-old...
Kidnapper wanted out of Alabama arrested in Madison County after 2-state chase
Freddy Marquez kisses the head of his wife, Nubia Marquez, near the scene where her mother and...
Man killed 6, self at Colorado party after not being invited
Leon County Booking Report: May 11, 2021

Latest News

The Taylor County High School JROTC team participated in their first ever national drill team...
Taylor County High School ROTC students place 10th in state at national drill team competition
House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader on...
GOP dumps defiant Trump critic Cheney from top House post
Buildings in Gaza are left with significant damage after Israeli airstrikes.
Israel steps up Gaza offensive, kills senior Hamas figures
In this July 26, 2018, file photo, former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna...
Documents: Firefighters could be fired for Bryant photos
The South Georgia Judicial Circuit sentenced two men as courts began to resume trial, according...
2 sentenced in South Ga. Judicial Circuit