Zachary Wester trial day 3: 15 people testify

By Emma Wheeler
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Witnesses were back on the stand in Jackson County Wednesday.

15 people testifed against former deputy Zachary Wester, whp was fired and arrested in 2019 for making false arrests and planting drugs during traffic stops.

All of Wednesday’s witnesses were called on by the prosecution. This was just day three of a trial expected to continue for another two weeks.

“I’ve never been there before,” said Kimberly Hazelwood, who was arrested for meth possession in June 2018

Hazelwood is among a dozen people testifying that Wester planted drugs in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

The body cam footage of two other arrests played in the courtroom Wednesday. In each one, Wester pulls them over for an issue, like an incorrect tag or insurance registration. With permission, he then searches the vehicle and finds meth, which they deny is theirs.

Wester is then heard asking who else has been in their car warning them to be more careful..

During Wednesday’s testimony, it was noted each of the arrested witnesses have prior convicted felonies. The defense continues to question the credibility of these witnesses because of that and said it’s not uncommon for people to deny drugs are theirs.

Wednesday afternoon, WCTV also heard from multiple FDLE crime analysts. One, a latent print examiner who testified that the baggies found during the witnesses arrests, did not have positive prints, but defense attorney Davis argued the evidence of absence doesn’t mean the absence of evidence.

