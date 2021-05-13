38 people displaced after weekend apartment fire in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Twelve families were displaced after this weekend’s fire in a Valdosta apartment complex.

We’re getting a look at the damage and learning more about those who lost everything.

The Red Cross tells us they’re helping 38 people from this fire.

“I was coming around the corner and I know I was smelling some smoke. I thought somebody was grilling up there so I came back around and saw the top right-hand side apartment was smoking,” said Albert Anthony King.

Flames erupted on Saturday evening at The Gables on St. Augustine Road.

King’s unit was one of those affected.

He just moved to the area about five months ago from South Florida and now. He’s living in his car, parked outside of the apartments.“I feel homeless. I lost everything I had. I have nothing and nowhere to go,” said King.

He says he didn’t know about the Red Cross assisting since he’s not familiar with the area.

The Red Cross tells us their Disaster Team helped 12 families, 38 people in total.

They’re working with the families on a recovery plan. They couldn’t share any contact information.

Luckily, no one was injured from this blaze but King tells us it’s a complete loss.

He says he wanted to go inside a stay in his apartment, but the leasing office won’t allow it.

No one can go inside the building to get anything that may be salvageable, it’s currently a safety hazard.

“I’m on the street now, I have nowhere to go, I have no family here,” said King.

King hopes he can find some help and a place to live soon.

As WALB was there, we directed him to some local organizations that can assist.

Valdosta Fire Department says the cause was determined to be electrical.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.