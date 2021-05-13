1 dead in accident ‘involving explosion’ on Highway 84 West

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One person has died in a “terrible” accident involving “an explosion” on Highway 84 West near Mike Floyd Paving, the Georgia State Patrol confirmed to WCTV late Wednesday. One other person is injured.

Bainbridge Public Safety, who responded first on scene around 8 p.m. Wednesday, told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan that two semi-trucks were involved in the accident. They both caught on fire. It is unknown what the trucks were hauling at this time.

#HappeningNow Georgia State Patrol has confirmed to me one person is dead, another injured after two semi trucks collided just outside Bainbridge. This is what’s left on Highway 84. The latest at 11 on ⁦@WCTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/0z53Dz0OJq — Katie Kaplan (@KatieKaplanTV) May 13, 2021

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, the roadway was blocked and Georgia State Patrol took over the accident scene.

BREAKING: Tuesday, May 12th, 8pm - First Responders are on the scene of a terrible accident involving an explosion on Highway 84 West near Mike Floyd Paving. Roadway is BLOCKED! Please avoid the area! Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

