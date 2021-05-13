Advertisement

1 dead in accident ‘involving explosion’ on Highway 84 West

By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - One person has died in a “terrible” accident involving “an explosion” on Highway 84 West near Mike Floyd Paving, the Georgia State Patrol confirmed to WCTV late Wednesday. One other person is injured.

Bainbridge Public Safety, who responded first on scene around 8 p.m. Wednesday, told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan that two semi-trucks were involved in the accident. They both caught on fire. It is unknown what the trucks were hauling at this time.

As of 10 p.m. Wednesday, the roadway was blocked and Georgia State Patrol took over the accident scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

BREAKING: Tuesday, May 12th, 8pm - First Responders are on the scene of a terrible accident involving an explosion on Highway 84 West near Mike Floyd Paving. Roadway is BLOCKED! Please avoid the area!

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

