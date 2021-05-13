Advertisement

CDC to issue guidance allowing fully vaccinated people to ditch masks indoors in many instances

Mask
Mask(Source: WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday will ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places, according to a person briefed on the announcement.

The new guidance will still call for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but could ease restrictions for reopening workplaces and schools.

It will also no longer recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds. The announcement comes as the CDC and the Biden administration have faced pressure to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated people — people who are two weeks past their last required COVID-19 vaccine dose — in part to highlight the benefits of getting the shot.

The eased guidance comes two weeks after the CDC recommended that fully vaccinated people continue to wear masks indoors in all settings and outdoors in large crowds.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement ahead of the official release. The White House did not comment on the matter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a “terrible” accident involving “an explosion” on Highway 84 West near...
1 dead in accident ‘involving explosion’ on Highway 84 West
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden: Return to normalcy at gas stations expected as soon as this weekend
Since 2016, WCTV has reported 8 fatal crashes along the stretch of road. The most recent one...
Family of man killed on Springhill Road calling for changes to busy byway
Double Kwik gas station stores are limiting customers to $30 only for gas in Eastern Kentucky.
Gov. Desantis declares State of Emergency over pipeline hack
The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of an apparent bicycle crash that has closed...
Tallahassee Police: Bicyclist suffers life threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle

Latest News

A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
CDC drops mask mandates for fully vaccinated people
CDC drops mask mandates for fully vaccinated people
Most schools have less than a month left before they release for summer break.
Chief of teachers union is ‘all in’ on full fall reopening
Grace Gardens Event Center employees check temperatures of young people attending prom at the...
Some proms are back, with masks, testing and distancing
Your mask is probably filthy, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's unhealthy.
Just how dirty is your mask? It’s probably filthy