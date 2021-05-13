CRA grants TLH Arts funding, subject to County Commission approval

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The latest proposal by TLH Arts with a different location is giving new life to a long-awaited project.

It’s a performing arts space and studio in the Community Redevelopment Agency district. After loss of the old site downtown, the project could now be moving to Railroad Square, thanks to a land donation by the owners.

The CRA Board heard the new proposal Thursday and voted four to one to move forward with funding. However, this decision, which involves the use of tourism development tax dollars, will still need to be approved by the City and County Commissions.

The building at the entryway to Railroad Square could be the new home of TLH Arts thanks to a donation from the owners.

“Does this location meet the needs of our performing arts community? And so far, we have a resounding ‘yes,’” said Railroad Square Owner Adam Kaye.

Some public speakers were strongly in favor of the project.

“What is being proposed here now is an incredible opportunity for all of us to let everyone know, Tallahassee is a place that respects, nurtures, and sustains those that wish to expound on the beauty that surrounds them here,” said one local artist.

Project planners have been moving quickly since the March CRA meeting.

“We’ve had multiple site meetings with the contractors, local groups, we’ve actually gone through the pre-submittal process already,” said project applicant Jake Kiker.

Current plans for the facility include a 350-seat main studio, dressing rooms, a green room, public and performer restrooms and a lobby with space for pop up sales. The studio can also be divided in half for smaller events.

Board members voted 4 to 1 to allocate the funding.

“It’s ideally located, I think, and I’m excited about what the potential is,” said CRA Board Member Curtis Richardson.

“I am really excited about this project and excited to hear the updates that you brought to us,” said CRA Board Member Jack Porter.

In addition to the $1.8 million in TDT funding, TLH Arts is preparing to create a capital campaign for another $1.4 million for the project. They will also continue to gather public input.

The dissenting vote in the decision came from CRA Board Member and City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox.

Williams-Cox was one of the driving forces in the local government advocating for the purchase, renovation, and conversion to a museum of the old Ashmore’s store in Frenchtown. She voiced her concerns on Thursday that the City budget would not have the money to fund that move, and she said she did not want to go back on her word about that commitment. Williams-Cox also mentioned that she believed the TLH Arts proposal was being rushed.

