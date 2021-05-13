Advertisement

CRA’s New Home Infill Program to build new affordable housing

By Monica Casey
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More affordable housing is coming to Tallahassee. The Community Redevelopment Agency, which is made up of City Commissioners, voted Thursday to construct six brand new homes.

It’s part of the New Home Infill Program, which creates new houses in already-established neighborhoods.

One major goal of this program is speeding up the development process. The City is constructing speculative homes that allow buyers to see a complete or almost finished home before purchasing.

There are six vacant parcels that will hold new houses, all in the GFS Frenchtown Southside CRA District; four lots are in the Bond neighborhood on Keith and Saxon Streets, and two are in the Frenchtown neighborhood on Dunn Street.

CRA staff has already hired architects and designers and approved contractors to build the homes.

It’s a program the Citizens Advisory Committee gave the green light to.

“We took your suggestions and recommendations to the CAC at their last meeting, and they agreed that we need to move forward with spec homes on those 6 lots,” said interim CRA Executive Director Wayne Tedder. “They said all six lots, build them on all six lots.”

City staff has also created signs and brochures to share with possible buyers, matching specific home designs to each of the vacant lots. The homes will fit in with the aesthetic of the neighborhood.

According to the agenda item, the CRA Board has budgeted about $885,000 for new infill project. Tedder says the goal is for the new homes to be complete this fall.

