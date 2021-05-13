Frenchtown Quarters and Marketplace developer to solicit more public input

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A development project six years in the making is inching toward construction. The Community Redevelopment Agency voted to work on a draft agreement with the developer of the Frenchtown Quarters and Marketplace.

The project has gone through some big changes since the last update to the CRA Board. Commissioners did allow it to stay on track and move forward Thursday, but they’re asking for more details and more public input.

The Tony Brown Consulting Group gave a presentation about the project.

“We are ready to move from concept, to action, and implementation,” said developer Tony Brown. “This is 100% affordable housing. 58% of the units are affordable to families at 60% of the area median income and below.”

The project has 130 total affordable residential units, including one, two, and three bedroom options and 21,000 square feet of retail space.

The developer is envisioning an indoor farmers market or food court.

But, with big changes to the development, some residents have asked the Board to push pause.

“Please slow it down, send it back to the neighborhood, and let us vet this project,” said one public speaker.

“What we want to ensure is that whatever is funded represents the will and the desires of the residents,” said another.

The CRA Board did vote to move forward, asking staff to create a draft development agreement. They also asked the developer to obtain more public input on the project.

“I’m supporting this project, but i do think we need to have those neighborhood meetings and have it come back with a full development agreement, so that we know what it looks like,” said CRA Board Member and Mayor Pro Tem, Jeremy Matlow.

“We gotta have something more concrete, instead of just talking about the ideas,” said CRA Board Member and Mayor, John Dailey.

Thursday’s vote gives the developer time to work with CRA staff on the plan, and to reconvene with neighborhood groups. This will come up at the next CRA meeting in July.

