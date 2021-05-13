GALLERY: TMH holds luminary ceremony to honor 217 lives lost to COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare held a luminary ceremony to honor the 217 lives it lost from the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was held during Hospital Week, and its goal was to bring healing and hope to all the colleagues at TMH.

TMH says personnel from medical staff, nursing, respiratory therapy and other frontline clinical teams wrote messages on the luminary bags before they lit them up to remember those who died.

The hospital’s musical therapy and spiritual care programs offered emotional support to people at the touching ceremony, TMH says.

Below, you’ll find photos from the ceremony.

