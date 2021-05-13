Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis files Executive Order pardoning COVID-19 restriction-related charges, arrests

Thursday evening, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an Executive Order pardoning those who have been arrested or charged for violating COVID-19 restrictions.
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday evening, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an Executive Order pardoning those who have been arrested or charged for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

The Executive Order allows a “sixty-day reprieve for any individual or business that has been or could be arrested for, charged with, found guilty of, convicted of, subject to a withhold of adjudication for, subject to a plea of guilty or nolo contendere for, or otherwise subject to a criminal sentence or penalty for all non-violent offenses related to local government COVID-19 restrictions is warranted in light of the unprecedented local government restrictions imposed on individuals and businesses over the course of the past year...”

These violations will be pardoned “in light of the unprecedented local government restrictions imposed on individuals and businesses over the course of the past year.”

The reprieve will be granted to any person or business that has been or could be arrested for, charged with, found guilty of, convicted of, subject to a withhold of adjudication for, subject to a plea of guilty or nolo contendere for, or otherwise subject to a criminal sentence or penalty for all non-violent offenses related to local government COVID-19 restrictions.

The order does not apply to citations issued by the state, or to assisted living facilities, hospitals or other healthcare providers.

