Gov. DeSantis signs ‘alcohol to-go’ bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the “alcohol to-go” bill during a press conference in Ormond Beach Thursday morning. SB 148 allows restaurants to include alcoholic beverages with takeout orders, a staple of the industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis initially issued the executive order allowing alcohol to-go last year in order to help restaurants weather the pandemic’s storm.

“It’s probably the most difficult year that, that the restaurant industry has had to face, certainly in recent time,” DeSantis said. “And yet you look at Florida, not that it was a piece of cake, but now this industry is really thriving in Florida.”

The goal of the new law is to continue the momentum Florida’s restaurant industry is currently feeling, DeSantis said. Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Julie Brown also spoke at the press conference, saying the pandemic really hurt the industry.

“Countless restaurant owners throughout the state have pointed to the option of selling or delivering alcohol to-go as really the critical link, that being able to survive during the challenging times,” she said.

