Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis signs ‘alcohol to-go’ bill

DeSantis initially issued the executive order allowing alcohol-to-go last year in order to help...
DeSantis initially issued the executive order allowing alcohol-to-go last year in order to help restaurants weather the pandemic’s storm.(kauz)
By Pat Mueller
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the “alcohol to-go” bill during a press conference in Ormond Beach Thursday morning. SB 148 allows restaurants to include alcoholic beverages with takeout orders, a staple of the industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis initially issued the executive order allowing alcohol to-go last year in order to help restaurants weather the pandemic’s storm.

“It’s probably the most difficult year that, that the restaurant industry has had to face, certainly in recent time,” DeSantis said. “And yet you look at Florida, not that it was a piece of cake, but now this industry is really thriving in Florida.”

The goal of the new law is to continue the momentum Florida’s restaurant industry is currently feeling, DeSantis said. Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Julie Brown also spoke at the press conference, saying the pandemic really hurt the industry.

“Countless restaurant owners throughout the state have pointed to the option of selling or delivering alcohol to-go as really the critical link, that being able to survive during the challenging times,” she said.

You can watch the press conference, which was broadcast live on the WCTV Facebook page, below or at this link.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a “terrible” accident involving “an explosion” on Highway 84 West near...
1 dead in accident ‘involving explosion’ on Highway 84 West
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden: Return to normalcy at gas stations expected as soon as this weekend
Double Kwik gas station stores are limiting customers to $30 only for gas in Eastern Kentucky.
Gov. Desantis declares State of Emergency over pipeline hack
Since 2016, WCTV has reported 8 fatal crashes along the stretch of road. The most recent one...
Family of man killed on Springhill Road calling for changes to busy byway
The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of an apparent bicycle crash that has closed...
Tallahassee Police: Bicyclist suffers life threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden: Return to normalcy at gas stations expected as soon as this weekend
The walk-in hiring event will give qualified applicants 18 or older the opportunity to...
Lowe’s to hire 100+ employees in Valdosta
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare held a luminary ceremony to honor the 217 lives it lost from...
GALLERY: TMH holds luminary ceremony to honor 217 lives lost to COVID-19
TMH holds luminary ceremony to honor lives lost to COVID