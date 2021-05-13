‘I think it’s fantastic:’ Restaurant owners react to Legislature allowing permanent alcohol to-go

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local restaurants are sharing their thoughts on the new Legislation allowing alcohol to-go permanently in the state of Florida.

The law goes into effect in the summer, and some restaurants owners told WCTV that it will give them a much needed boost.

One restaurant owner WCTV spoke with said they’re still unsure if they’ll sell to-go alcohol on a regular basis or just for special occasions, but said this law will definitely mean more revenue as long as it’s done the right way.

Across the state of Florida, restaurants will be able to sell to-go alcohol drinks that can be included in take out orders, something that helped restaurants like Bumpa’s stay afloat during the pandemic.

Eddie Agramonte is the owner of Bumpa’s and Gordo’s in Tallahassee.

“It was the great thing that we could have done to keep us rolling and keep customers happy and keep us in business,” Agramonte said. “And know that it’s become a law, I think it’s fantastic.”

Agramonte applauds the governor’s efforts to help businesses during the pandemic. He said they already sell to-go drinks and have a system in place when customers buy them.

“And we seal them up so we have our gallon jugs which have a seal,” Agramonte explained. “If we put them in a to-go cup, we put stickers over them so that they are sealed up.”

Across town at Railroad Square Craft House, owner Justine Spells said she’s unsure if they will sell to-go drinks on the regular.

“I think there is a lot of businesses that will thrive on-to drinks, a lot of smaller ones that don’t have the space but still need to make up some revenue,” said Spells.

Spell said she’s concerned customers may see view it as a way to have open containers, or that the to-go drinks may go in the hands of minors. But, Spells believes every restaurant will make its best judgement.

“I think the governor made a really good decision for a lot of areas, it doesn’t mean it’s good for every single business, so every business owner has to take into effect what’s going to best for them,” said Spells.

Spells told WCTV that if they do decide to do to-go drinks, their staff will go through lots of training to make sure they are following the guidelines.

Over at Bumpas, Agramonte said they do offer to-go drinks every day of the week.

The law goes into effect on July 1s.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.