Inventor of Post-it Notes adhesive dies at age 80

Students of the Washington Leadership Academy have written their positive hopes for the school year on post-it notes, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Washington. The school "personalized learning" technique uses software, data and constant monitoring of student progress to adapt teaching to each child's strengths, weaknesses, interests and goals and enable them to master topics at their own speed.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The inventor of the adhesive used on one of 3M’s best-known products, the Post-it Note, has died at his home in Minnesota.

The family’s obituary says Spencer Silver died May 8 at age 80.

According to 3M, Silver was working in a company lab in 1968 when he discovered an adhesive formula that allowed notes to be easily attached to surfaces, removed and even re-posted elsewhere without leaving a residue.

In 1974, a colleague came up with the idea of using Silver’s adhesive on paper and a product that later became known as Post-it Notes was born.

Silver’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Camp Invention, a STEM summer program for grades K-6.

