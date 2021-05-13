Lowe’s to hire 100+ employees in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - As the busy season for home improvement continues, Lowe’s is getting set to hire new full-time associates on May 18 at its regional distribution center in Valdosta.

The walk-in hiring event will give qualified applicants 18 or older the opportunity to interview and receive an on-the-spot offer. Lowe’s has openings for more than 120 new operations team members at the facility. Lowe’s is hiring full-time team members for day, night and weekend shifts.

During Lowe’s Supply Chain Hiring Day on Tuesday, the company is hiring more than 1,600 operations team members across 17 distribution centers nationwide, building on 50,000-plus associates Lowe’s is hiring across U.S. stores this spring. Lowe’s hired more than 90,000 associates into permanent roles last year, according to the company.

The company said it is offering competitive pay, performance bonuses, and a wide variety of benefits.

The company said summer is the busiest season for home improvement.

Candidates will speak with hiring managers and may receive on-the-spot offers. The company said all offers will be contingent on a background check and drug screening.

Career advancement opportunities are available at all levels including “Track to the Trades,” a first-of-its-kind national program enabling Lowe’s associates to launch a career in HVAC and appliance repair, construction, electrical, and plumbing, with 100% of tuition paid by Lowe’s, according to the company.

Here’s how to apply:

Apply in-person from 1-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 at Lowe’s Distribution Center, 1550 Commerce Drive, Valdosta.

No experience, resume, or reservation is needed. Candidates just need to bring a valid photo ID. For safety, Lowe’s requires visitors to wear a mask.

The company said it offers a wide variety of benefits to full-time and part-time associates. Benefits include health, vision and dental insurance, tuition reimbursement, a trade skills educational program, paid parental leave, a 401(k) plan with company match, and an employee stock purchase plan. On-site amenities are available at the distribution center, including a health center, according to the company.

