M.J. Walker officially declares for 2021 NBA Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State senior guard M.J. Walker officially declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, announcing the decision on Thursday afternoon. The decision is not a surprise, as Walker was a regular contributor for the Seminoles throughout his four years in Tallahassee. He also recently earned his degree.

“I will be entering my name in the 2021 NBA Draft,” Walker wrote. “My ride here at FSU has been very rewarding. I’ve had ups & down(s), bumps and bruises, but it has prepared me for the next phase in my life. Peace and love FSU, 23 out!”

At the time of announcing the decision, he shared a lengthy, heartfelt message.

It included a portion to the FSU coaching staff: “To the COACHES, Coach Ham, Coach CY, Coach Jones, Coach Smith and Coach Bradley thank you for believing in me and helping me grow on and off the court. You all have been a huge part of my development, teaching me how to be a great man on the court, but an even greater man in life. I thank you all for allowing me to be who I am and helping flourish in the person that I am today. #NEWBLOODS”

He also shared a message for the fanbase and supporters: “To the SEMINOLE NATION, I’m beyond thankful for you all’s support through the ups and the downs. Watching you all grow with us the past four years has been AMAZING.”

His final specific message was directed at his teammates: “Lastly, to my TEAMMATES, I will never forget the memories we have made on and off the court. You all have made every year here worth it & I really can’t thank you all enough. I Love y’all forever!”

Other messages shared by Walker were to God, his family, athletic trainer Amanda Robinson and the academic team. His full statement can be read by clicking here.

The 6-foot-5, 213-pound senior from Riverdale, Ga. signed with FSU out of Jonesboro, H.S. He chose the Seminoles over Georgia Tech, Ohio State, UCLA, Virginia Tech and more.

He finished his senior season leading FSU in scoring, with 12.2 points per game, while also averaging 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He dealt with a number of physical ailments down the stretch during the season.

Walker scored over 1,000 points in his Seminole career.

Copyright 2021 Noles247. All rights reserved.