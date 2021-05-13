Advertisement

Mother punches, chases would-be car thief down sidewalk

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORONA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A California mother was so angry at a man she found trying to steal her car that she punched him in the face then chased him down the sidewalk in an incident that was caught on camera.

Samantha Raahauge’s 2007 Honda Civic has a crumpled hood, a power window that won’t roll up and a DIY body paint job. She’s been working on getting a better car for herself and her daughter, but for now, the Honda works.

So, the single mother says it infuriated her to walk out of work and find a stranger in the front seat of her car, jamming a shaved key into the ignition and trying to steal it.

“Look at my car. It’s s-----! And I work hard! And this [expletive] is out there stealing s----- cars, knowing that the person who owns that car probably doesn’t make a lot of money. It just hit me wrong,” Raahauge said.

Raahauge was so angry she punched the would-be thief in the face, right through her broken car window.

“I don’t know if it was God’s fist or Thor’s hammer, but it was a good one,” she said.

The thief was so scared he climbed out of the passenger’s side door, but Raahauge chased him around the car and all the way down the sidewalk.

“I basically just went into full beast mode and said, ‘You ain’t gonna run away from me now,’” Raahauge said.

Police say by the time they arrived on scene, the suspect was long gone.

Raahauge says she cares less about the $500 car than her daughter’s prized possession that was inside of it. Her daughter takes jiujitsu classes, and her first customized Gi, a training uniform, could have been stolen.

“I had her first Gi that she’s ever had that was custom in the car. I think that’s the only thing I would have been really upset about,” Raahauge said.

The mother says she doesn’t even really care if the thief is caught after she stood up for herself and punched him.

“Like I said, I’m good. I did what I did. No regrets,” she said.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Corona Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a “terrible” accident involving “an explosion” on Highway 84 West near...
1 dead in accident ‘involving explosion’ on Highway 84 West
Gas stations in the Southeast run out of gas as people panic buy fuel. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Colonial Pipeline announces restart of operations
Double Kwik gas station stores are limiting customers to $30 only for gas in Eastern Kentucky.
Gov. Desantis declares State of Emergency over pipeline hack
The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of an apparent bicycle crash that has closed...
Tallahassee Police: Bicyclist suffers life threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle
Freddy Marquez kisses the head of his wife, Nubia Marquez, near the scene where her mother and...
Man killed 6, self at Colorado party after not being invited

Latest News

Israeli forces carried out an airstrike Wednesday targeting and destroying Al-Shorouk Tower in...
Weary Gaza marks Muslim feast as violence spreads in Israel
Israeli forces carried out an airstrike Wednesday targeting and destroying Al-Shorouk Tower in...
Israeli destroys third multi-story building in Gaza
Street racers gather the evening of Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in the parking lot of the Goodwill...
US cities see surge in deadly street racing amid pandemic
Industry experts say the reason for the shortage is that poultry processors are having trouble...
Chicken wing shortage leads to price increase
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Ex-officers charged in Floyd death claim witness coercion, harm of leak