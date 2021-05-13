Advertisement

Quincy man convicted for enticing minor to engage in sexual activity

Constantino Charrez, 27 was convicted on one count of coercing or enticing a minor to engage in...
Constantino Charrez, 27 was convicted on one count of coercing or enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Quincy man has been convicted for coercing or enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Constantino Charrez, 27, was convicted on one count of coercing or enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

The conviction, which followed a two-day trial that began on Wednesday, was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. Jason R. Coody, “Child exploitation is horrendous and affects the most vulnerable members of our communities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Coody.

Charrez’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 24, 2021, at 1:00 pm, at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee before the Honorable Allen Winsor. Charrez faces a mandatory minimum term of ten years imprisonment to Life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and a maximum term of Life on supervised release.

