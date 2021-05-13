Rickards High student named 2021 US Presidential Scholar

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A senior from Rickards High School in Tallahassee has been recognized as a 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Education.

Rohan Davidi is one of eight students from Florida who received the award for their achievements in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields. In total, 161 students were recognized across the country, the department says.

Here is the full list of Florida students who were named the Presidential Scholars:

Barrett Ryan Young, Branford High School, Branford, Florida (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education).

Ellen Choi, Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy, Melbourne, Florida.

Jalynn Jaielle McDuffey, Coral Reef Senior High School, Miami, Florida (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts).

Elyse Yvonne Thomas, School for Advanced Studies-Wolfson, Miami, Florida (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts).

Is Perlman, Design & Architecture Senior High School, Miami, Florida (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts).

Stephen Adam Savage, Savage Home School, Port St. Lucie, Florida (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts).

Elyse V. Soracco, Creekside High School, Saint Johns, Florida (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education).

Rohan R Davidi, James S. Rickards High School, Tallahassee, Florida

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona says the scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times.

“I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence,” Cardona says. “Their examples make me proud and hopeful about the future. Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams.”

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars each year based on academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, in addition to community service, leadership and commitment to high ideals.

More than 6,000 students qualified for the 2021 awards based on their high scores on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by Chief State School Officers, the nationwide YoungArts program and other partner recognition organizations, the department says.

The 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars are made up of one young man and one young woman from each state, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad. Additionally, 15 at-large candidates are chosen, as well as 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

The 2021 class of Presidential Scholars will be recognized for their achievements over the summer.

