Advertisement

Rickards High student named 2021 US Presidential Scholar

Seven other high school seniors from Florida received the award as well.
Rohan Davidi is one of eight students from Florida who received the award for their...
Rohan Davidi is one of eight students from Florida who received the award for their achievements in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.(SWI Photographers)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A senior from Rickards High School in Tallahassee has been recognized as a 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Education.

Rohan Davidi is one of eight students from Florida who received the award for their achievements in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields. In total, 161 students were recognized across the country, the department says.

Here is the full list of Florida students who were named the Presidential Scholars:

  • Barrett Ryan Young, Branford High School, Branford, Florida (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education).
  • Ellen Choi, Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy, Melbourne, Florida.
  • Jalynn Jaielle McDuffey, Coral Reef Senior High School, Miami, Florida (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts).
  • Elyse Yvonne Thomas, School for Advanced Studies-Wolfson, Miami, Florida (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts).
  • Is Perlman, Design & Architecture Senior High School, Miami, Florida (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts).
  • Stephen Adam Savage, Savage Home School, Port St. Lucie, Florida (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts).
  • Elyse V. Soracco, Creekside High School, Saint Johns, Florida (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education).
  • Rohan R Davidi, James S. Rickards High School, Tallahassee, Florida

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona says the scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times.

“I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence,” Cardona says. “Their examples make me proud and hopeful about the future. Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams.”

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars each year based on academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, in addition to community service, leadership and commitment to high ideals.

More than 6,000 students qualified for the 2021 awards based on their high scores on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by Chief State School Officers, the nationwide YoungArts program and other partner recognition organizations, the department says.

The 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars are made up of one young man and one young woman from each state, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad. Additionally, 15 at-large candidates are chosen, as well as 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

The 2021 class of Presidential Scholars will be recognized for their achievements over the summer.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a “terrible” accident involving “an explosion” on Highway 84 West near...
1 dead in accident ‘involving explosion’ on Highway 84 West
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden: Return to normalcy at gas stations expected as soon as this weekend
Since 2016, WCTV has reported 8 fatal crashes along the stretch of road. The most recent one...
Family of man killed on Springhill Road calling for changes to busy byway
Double Kwik gas station stores are limiting customers to $30 only for gas in Eastern Kentucky.
Gov. Desantis declares State of Emergency over pipeline hack
The Tallahassee Police Department is on the scene of an apparent bicycle crash that has closed...
Tallahassee Police: Bicyclist suffers life threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden: Return to normalcy at gas stations expected as soon as this weekend
The walk-in hiring event will give qualified applicants 18 or older the opportunity to...
Lowe’s to hire 100+ employees in Valdosta
DeSantis initially issued the executive order allowing alcohol-to-go last year in order to help...
Gov. DeSantis signs ‘alcohol to-go’ bill
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare held a luminary ceremony to honor the 217 lives it lost from...
GALLERY: TMH holds luminary ceremony to honor 217 lives lost to COVID-19