Taylor County High School ROTC students place 10th in state at national drill team competition

By Brandon Spencer
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County High School JROTC team participated in their first ever national drill team competition a few weeks back where they finished 10th overall, a major feat that sets up their success for years to come.

A commanding statement was made by several young Taylor County residents who competed against hundreds of different programs across the country.

“It kinda felt unbelievable, you know, because there were a lot of teams that were there and we did really good,” said future battalion commander David Porter.

Rebekah Buhler, drill team captain, said, “When we got there, it was like a shock because you would see all these teams who have been together for years. Like there were teams full of just seniors and we were a team of freshmen, juniors and sophomores.”

There were 310 teams competing, making their tenth place finish even more memorable.

“I honestly didn’t think that we were going to even place, and once we went and placed tenth, I was like ‘wow, we did that,’” said drill team member Trenton de la Cruz.

“I did not expect to finish at that high rank. It was really stressful, but it was still nice,” added color guard captain Tranecia Moore.

It was an eye-opening experience for everyone involved.

The team has all of their members coming back next year and told WCTV that they plan on improving and going for the number one spot.

