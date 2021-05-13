TPD to hold community engagement event Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is holding a community engagement event to highlight its new initiative, HERE for You, Sunday, May 16, from 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

The family-friendly community event at Tom Brown Park, Pavilion 13 is free, socially distanced, and will feature TPD’s Specialty Units. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak to deputies and learn more about the initiative as well as the department.

HERE program highlights the importance of partnerships and mutual respect, while “showcasing how, together, we can move forward toward a better tomorrow through education and open communication,” according to tPD. HERE stands for: H: Helping protect and serve our community. E: Engaging and educating citizens. R: Retaining trust and strengthening relationships. E: Evolving toward a better tomorrow

TPD’s Specialty Units such as K9, Tactical Apprehension and Control Team, Special Response Team, Motors and Bomb Squad will be at the event. Attendees can walk thru to learn about each unit and receive free goodies, TPD said.

Members of the Citizens’ Advisory Council and Youth Citizens’ Advisory Council will also be in attendance. Second Harvest of the Big Bend will facilitate a food distribution, Big Easy Snowballs will provide free snowballs for children, and the Bond Community Health Center will provide health information and free hand sanitizers to all.

