Advertisement

TPD to hold community engagement event Saturday

The Tallahassee Police Department is holding a community engagement event to highlight its new...
The Tallahassee Police Department is holding a community engagement event to highlight its new initiative, HERE for You.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is holding a community engagement event to highlight its new initiative, HERE for You, Sunday, May 16, from 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

The family-friendly community event at Tom Brown Park, Pavilion 13 is free, socially distanced, and will feature TPD’s Specialty Units. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak to deputies and learn more about the initiative as well as the department.

HERE program highlights the importance of partnerships and mutual respect, while “showcasing how, together, we can move forward toward a better tomorrow through education and open communication,” according to tPD. HERE stands for: H: Helping protect and serve our community. E: Engaging and educating citizens. R: Retaining trust and strengthening relationships. E: Evolving toward a better tomorrow

TPD’s Specialty Units such as K9, Tactical Apprehension and Control Team, Special Response Team, Motors and Bomb Squad will be at the event. Attendees can walk thru to learn about each unit and receive free goodies, TPD said.

Members of the Citizens’ Advisory Council and Youth Citizens’ Advisory Council will also be in attendance. Second Harvest of the Big Bend will facilitate a food distribution, Big Easy Snowballs will provide free snowballs for children, and the Bond Community Health Center will provide health information and free hand sanitizers to all.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a “terrible” accident involving “an explosion” on Highway 84 West near...
1 dead in accident ‘involving explosion’ on Highway 84 West
DeSantis initially issued the executive order allowing alcohol-to-go last year in order to help...
Gov. DeSantis signs ‘alcohol to-go’ bill
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
Biden: Return to normalcy at gas stations expected as soon as this weekend
Since 2016, WCTV has reported 8 fatal crashes along the stretch of road. The most recent one...
Family of man killed on Springhill Road calling for changes to busy byway
Double Kwik gas station stores are limiting customers to $30 only for gas in Eastern Kentucky.
Gov. Desantis declares State of Emergency over pipeline hack

Latest News

The CDC released new guidelines on fully vaccinated people and masks as the country takes...
No mask, no problem: residents react to relaxed COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated Americans
Randall G. Phillips was charged with driving without a license, resisting arrest with violence,...
WCSO arrests man who caused disturbance, attacked deputies at Wakulla County Pre-K
The Colonial Pipeline became fully operational at 12 p.m. Thursday, and tuck drivers in North...
Florida truckers preparing to distribute gas from Colonial Pipeline
Monday night, luminary bags were lined up outside Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, remembering...
TMH remembers COVID-19 victims with Luminous Bag Memorial
Georgia man concerned after unemployment benefits fall through