Zachary Wester trial day 4: Last witness takes stand

By Emma Wheeler
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Four days later and the State has rest its case. The prosecution’s last witness took the stand Thursday afternoon in the trial of Zachary Wester, the former Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy is facing dozens of felony charges as he was accused of planting drugs in people’s cars.

All this week, WCTV heard from people who had been previously arrested by Wester, but Thursday, heard from law enforcement.

Several JCSO members took the stand as well as agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

One of those was special agent Diana Chase, who took over evidence items that were a part of the Sheriff’s Office’s internal investigation into Wester.

Thursday, the jury was shown more than 60 photos of these items which were taken from Wester’s patrol car, ranging from a plastic baggies and containers, a smoking pipe and field test kit.

Some of those items she says tested positive for meth. The defense asked why FDLE did not do any DNA or fingerprinting on these items, and the prosecution asked, “Was there any indication during your investigation you were aware of, you observed, that that patrol car had been tampered with?”

The response was, “no indication of that.”

Some of the items, Chase said, did come back with no positive results. Originally, the Jackson County Court carved three weeks for this trial, bu now the defense is expected to rest its case Friday.

Wester is on the list to testify then.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

