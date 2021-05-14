Advertisement

Cat makes 5-story leap from burning building, walks away

By CNN staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A cat in Chicago nearly spent all nine lives jumping five stories from a building on fire.

Instead, he was just fine, and it was all caught on camera.

It happened at an apartment building near the Chicago’s South Side.

As smoke poured from the windows, the fearless feline made the leap of faith.

Officials reported the cat was uninjured and even tried to get back into the building.

The surreal moment was shared on social media. There was no shortage of rabid reactions, with flavors ranging between “see, cats are amazing” and “see, cats are magical minions of Satan.”

Whatever your take, black cats are supposed to be unlucky, but this one seems as lucky as they come.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSantis initially issued the executive order allowing alcohol-to-go last year in order to help...
Gov. DeSantis signs ‘alcohol to-go’ bill
One person has died in a “terrible” accident involving “an explosion” on Highway 84 West near...
1 dead in accident ‘involving explosion’ on Highway 84 West
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke
Leon County Booking Report: May 13, 2021
Mask
CDC to issue guidance allowing fully vaccinated people to ditch masks indoors in many instances

Latest News

A tugboat with a barge attached sits near a boat ramp at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park,...
Mississippi River traffic resumes after I-40 bridge closure for fractured beam
Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran has no interest in working on an incentive plan to bring...
FSU presidential interviews underway, Corcoran cloud hangs over process
As smoke poured from the windows, the fearless feline made the leap of faith.
Take a Look at This: Cat survives leap from burning building; personal prom for teen in hospital
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference Thursday, May 13, 2021, in...
House panel has agreement on bipartisan Jan. 6 commission