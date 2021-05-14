Advertisement

Committee of 99 recognizes Law Enforcement Officers of the Year for 2020, 2021

By Katie Kaplan
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A support group for Tallahassee’s law enforcement honored outstanding people in the community and the officer of the year.

The group, Committee of 99, played host at a local hotel for its first in-person banquet in two years since the 2020 event was cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They did double duty to make up for time lost to the virus.

“Since we haven’t had these for two years because of the pandemic, tonight is a little special for us because the awards are gong to be given to, not just once for last year, but the year before,” said Committee of 99 President Mac McLendon.

The Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award for 2020 went to Deputy Paul Emmons of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for a 2019 incident at Lawton Chiles High School in which he stopped a child from harming himself during a mental health crisis.

The Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award for 2021 went to Chad Davis of the Tallahassee Police Department for providing medical aid to several shooting victims. and monitoring numerous protest events.

