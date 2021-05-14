Advertisement

Delta CEO to future hires: No jab, no job

By CNN staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines is laying down some new COVID vaccine policies.

While the company will “strongly encourage” current employees to get vaccinated, new hires will be held to a higher standard.

“Any person joining Delta in the future, future employee, we’re going to mandate they be vaccinated before they can sign up with the company,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

Of the airline’s 75,000 employees, 60% have had at least one COVID shot, according to Bastian.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says companies can legally require vaccinations for employees and new hires, but the Delta CEO said he doesn’t think it’s fair to force existing Delta workers to get a shot if they have a philosophical issue with it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSantis initially issued the executive order allowing alcohol-to-go last year in order to help...
Gov. DeSantis signs ‘alcohol to-go’ bill
One person has died in a “terrible” accident involving “an explosion” on Highway 84 West near...
1 dead in accident ‘involving explosion’ on Highway 84 West
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke
Leon County Booking Report: May 13, 2021
Mask
CDC to issue guidance allowing fully vaccinated people to ditch masks indoors in many instances

Latest News

A tugboat with a barge attached sits near a boat ramp at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park,...
Mississippi River traffic resumes after I-40 bridge closure for fractured beam
Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran has no interest in working on an incentive plan to bring...
FSU presidential interviews underway, Corcoran cloud hangs over process
As smoke poured from the windows, the fearless feline made the leap of faith.
Cat makes 5-story leap from burning building, walks away
As smoke poured from the windows, the fearless feline made the leap of faith.
Take a Look at This: Cat survives leap from burning building; personal prom for teen in hospital
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference Thursday, May 13, 2021, in...
House panel has agreement on bipartisan Jan. 6 commission