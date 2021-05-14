Florida State not selected as a potential regional site for 2021 baseball tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State was not named one of the 20 potential host sites for the NCAA baseball tournament, the organization announced on Friday.

This marks the first time since the the 1981 and 1982 tournaments that Tallahassee will not act as a regoinal host site in back-to-back tournaments (FSU won the Athens regional in 2019 before knocking off LSU in the Baton Rouge Super Regional).

Much like this year’s NCAA softball tournament, which FSU is a potential host site for, the NCAA says of the 20 potential host sites announced on Friday, 16 will be selected for the regional round and eight will be chosen for super regionals.

While FSU was not selected as a potential host site, the University of Florida was, the lone potential host site in the Sunshine State.

Notre Dame and Pittsburgh are the only potential host sites from the ACC.

The 20 potential host sites are:

Arizona (Tuscon)

Arkansas (Fayettville)

Charlotte

East Carolina (Greenville)

Florida (Gainesville)

Gonzaga (Spokane)

Louisiana Tech (Ruston)

Mississippi State (Starkville)

Notre Dame (South Bend, Ind.)

Ole Miss (Oxford)

Oregon (Eugene)

Pittsburgh

South Carolina (Columbia)

Southern Miss. (Hattiesburg)

Stanford

TCU (Fort Worth)

Tennessee (Knoxville)

Texas (Austin)

Texas Tech (Lubbock)

Vanderbilt (Nashville)

The NCAA says the 16 regional sites will be announced during the tournament’s selection show on Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m.

