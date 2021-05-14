Advertisement

Florida truckers preparing to distribute gas from Colonial Pipeline

By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Colonial Pipeline became fully operational at 12 p.m. Thursday, and tuck drivers in North Florida and South Georgia are working with Federal and state agencies to efficiently distribute gas when it arrives from the pipeline.

But, the Florida Trucking Association says it could still take a few more days for fuel levels to return to normal.

“Colonial Pipeline, even though they started pumping yesterday afternoon around 5 o’clock says it will still be a couple to three days until they get the fuel to all their terminals and then into the tanks and all their terminals, and at that point, it’s just how quickly we can catch up,” President and CEO of the Florida Trucking Association Ken Armstrong, explained.

Armstrong also said that people need to stop panic buying. If only those who need gas purchase it, both supply and distribution problems will quickly be solved.

