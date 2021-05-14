Advertisement

FSU College of Medicine to hold in-person graduation

The Florida State University College of Medicine announced that it will graduate its 17th class...
The Florida State University College of Medicine announced that it will graduate its 17th class of medical students during an in-person commencement ceremony Sunday.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University College of Medicine announced that it will graduate its 17th class of medical students during an in-person commencement ceremony Sunday.

The college will graduate 119 new physicians as well as its 12th class of students with the Master of Science of degree in Biomedical Sciences–Bridge to Clinical Medicine.

Class of 2017 alumnus Myron Rolle, who is currently is a neurosurgery resident at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, will deliver the commencement address.

The ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It will also be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

