FSU president candidate interviews begin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The search for the next president of Florida State University continues.

The search committee for the university’s next president interviewed the last candidate of the day late Friday afternoon.

Six out of the nine candidates were interviewed throughout the day and the remaining three will have their chance to answer questions Saturday.

Each candidate was given one hour to answer several questions from the search committee.

WCTV also heard public comments from faculty and students all hoping the search committee will pick the best candidate for president of FSU.

With topics ranging from retaining students, rising to a top 10 university, fundraising and promoting dirversity and inclusion.

First up was Tallahassee lawyer Sean Pittman.

“Universities know that research is your life and blood,” said Pittman. “Knowing how to manifest that so we can expand it is important.”

As an alum of FSU, Pittman has provided scholarships to freshman students and said he has experience fundraising to provide resources for research, but doesn’t come from the traditional university background.

Meanwhile, Robert Blouin of UNC Chapel Hill said his university experience makes him an excellent candidate.

“Someone who has lived in the educational world, the research world, the economic development world, the fundraising world and to come to a place like this and to work with people who aspire to be great,” said Blouin.

After that, four more candidates had their opportunity to explain why they are best for the job. Comments were also allowed from the public

Students expressed they would like someone to make resources for research a top priority, while many commentators called on the committee to choose a president with experience working at major universities.

Saturday, FSU Athletic Director David Coburn and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran will be interviewed.

The committee is then expected to narrow that list down to three finalists.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.