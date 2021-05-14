Advertisement

FSU Soccer advances to the National Championship

Florida State will play for a National Championship.
Florida State will play for a National Championship.(WCTV)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Florida State will play for a National Championship. The No. 1 seeded Seminoles advanced to the College Cup Finals by defeating Virginia, 3-0 on penalty kicks, in the College Cup Semifinals on Thursday evening at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. The two teams played to a 0-0 draw through 110 minutes.

After playing to a 0-0 score after 110 minutes, it came down to penalty kicks for the second consecutive outing for the Seminoles. Virginia’s Alexa Spaanstra missed the Cavaliers’ first attempt high. Clara Robbins then drained FSU’s first attempt getting one past Virginia goalie Laurel Ivory. FSU goalie Cristina Roque then stopped Virginia’s Diana Ordonez’ attempt. Emily Madril made FSU’s second attempt, giving them a 2-0 advantage. Roque came up big again, stopping Virginia’s third attempt, which was by Taryn Torres. Gabby Carle put it in the back of the net for the Seminoles (13-0-2) and allowed them to advance, 3-0, on penalty kicks over the Cavaliers (14-4-3).

Over 110 minutes of action, FSU had 10 shot attempts, just two on goal. The Cavaliers had nine shot attempts, but just five on goal. FSU had eight corners, compared to three for the Cavaliers.  Each team was called for 13 fouls.

UVA leads the all-time series, 21-9-7. FSU has a 4-4-3 advantage in neutral site games.

The Seminoles are 4-6-1 all-time in the semifinals. They are 66-17-5 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

FSU advances to face the winner of the second College Cup Semifinal between No. 2 seed North Carolina and No. 11 seed Santa Clara in the National Championship match on Monday evening at 5:30 p.m.

