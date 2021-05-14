GBI: 3 indicted in 2019 Adel murder case

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been indicted in the 2019 death of Emmanuel Whitehead, 18, in Adel, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI said that a Cook County grand jury indicted Dashay Antwan March, 28, Ra-Shay Marquez March, 23, and Taurian Javon Wetrz, 23, for the murder of Whitehead and aggravated assault on Deshone Pierce.

“A Superior Court Judge issued special presentment bench warrants for all three subjects for the following charges: Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and multiple Felony Street Gang charges. All three subjects were already in custody on previous charges,” the press release states.

Background based on a previous GBI release:

On Sunday, April 14, 2019, just before 1 a.m., the Adel Police Department (APD) responded to a shots fired call at “The Stage” in the 100 block of West First Street.

When police arrived, there was a large crowd fleeing the area.

Officers found Pierce in the parking lot of a nearby business with a gunshot wound.

Units were then dispatched to a nearby convenience store where Whitehead was found, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Later, a juvenile was also identified as a third gunshot victim.

Pierce was taken to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta and later taken to Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla.

Whitehead was pronounced dead at South Georgia Medical Center.

The juvenile was treated for a minor injury and released.

The GBI was requested by APD to assist with the investigation on April 14, 2019.

