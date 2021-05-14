Advertisement

No mask, no problem: residents react to relaxed COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated Americans

The CDC released new guidelines on fully vaccinated people and masks as the country takes another step in returning to normal life.
The CDC released new guidelines on fully vaccinated people and masks as the country takes another step in returning to normal life.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The CDC released new guidelines on fully vaccinated people and masks as the country takes another step in returning to normal life.

These new guidelines suggest that fully vaccinated Americans can now forgo masks in many indoor and outdoor situations.

WCTV spoke with residents about the big announcement and received mixed reactions.

One Tallahassee resident, Emeka Ngenegbo, said, “A step towards normally. Just getting things back to normal, and I encourage people to get their vaccine and everything so we can protect everybody and get back to how life was before COVID.”

But, this new green light is causing some to still press pause.

“I do think that this is going to cause some issues, because like he said, business owners aren’t going to know who’s vaccinated or who’s not,” said Hannah McClain, another Tallahassee resident.

That concern is leading some businesses to keep safety measures in place for now.

“Cause you really do never know, anyone could walk through the door and say they’re vaccinated when they’re not, so just to stay safe for now, yeah we have no future plans to change anything that we have in place right now for those reasons,” The Edison’s Kaitlin Niedermeier said.

The new guidelines do say that masks should be worn where required, which includes businesses.

WCTV talked with multiple businesses who said they don’t expect to change their current mandates for now.

However, some anticipate others will challenge the rules.

“Even when everyone was required to wear a mask and some people were resisting that, I think those people will probably try to take advantage of this new rule,” said resident Zachary Dul Pup.

Despite concerns, most believe this is a big step in the right direction.

Those that aren’t fully vaccinated are still expected to wear masks both indoors and outdoors, according to the CDC.

Here's what you can do once you're fully vaccinated, according to the CDC:

Here’s what you can do once you’re fully vaccinated, according to the CDC:
Here’s what you can do once you’re fully vaccinated, according to the CDC:(CDC)

