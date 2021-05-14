Seared Scallops with Pesto Pasta and Balsamic Syrup

Sea Scallops (3 to 5 per serving)

Scallops

Butter

Melt the butter in a pan. Heat the pan until very hot or until the butter begins to brown. Sear the scallops on each side until cooked.

Pasta (cook according to the directions on the package)

Pesto

3 Tablespoons pecans

3 garlic cloves

1 ½ cups fresh basil

Zest of one lemon

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

Toast the pecans in a pan before using.

Puree all the ingredients in a food processor until fully mixed.

Balsamic syrup

2 cups balsamic vinegar

Place the vinegar in a saucepan on the stove for about 12 minutes or until reduced by half.

Mix the pasta and the pesto then place at the center of the plate. Drizzle the Balsamic syrup around the edge of the pasta and place the scallops on top of the pasta. Enjoy!

