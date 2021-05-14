Springtime Tallahassee festivities kicking off Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Springtime Tallahassee is back and will kick off Saturday morning at the North Florida Fairgrounds with a new format.

The now two-part event will showcase vendors and activities as well as a music festival to cap off the night.

Friday, preparation for the festival was spent dedicated to the main stage which will hold host to local artists Chandler and Highway 85 as well as country music star Randy Howser as part of the evening music festival.

Earlier in the day, people can enjoy the Jubilee which will give residents a chance to check out different food and activities including even a petting zoo.

Springtime Tallahassee staff said they wanted to make sure the event still had its roots.

“We have approximately 100 vendors who will be joining us this year,” said Aldridge. “Boutique, arts and crafts, crafted and gifted food, and our food vendors of course and we have everybody situated 15 feet apart.”

Both events and parking are free with the Jubilee parking area located off Tram Road and the music festival’s by Gene Cox Stadium.

The Jubilee runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and the music festival opens their gates at 6 p.m.

