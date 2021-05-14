TMH remembers COVID-19 victims with Luminous Bag Memorial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday night, luminary bags were lined up outside Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, remembering those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Nurses and medical staff wrote messages on the bags before lighting the bags with candles.

Medical staff remembered and shared their experiences from the pandemic.

“One of my therapists wrote how they held a patient’s hand. At that time, we weren’t allowed to have family members in the room, so it was very, very special and of high significance to be able to hold a patient’s hand when we were about to lose them,” Director of Respiratory Care Services at TMH Suhey Tuckler said.

“Them coming back to work every day, doing the same thing, not knowing what the day was going to hold for us, was honorable, and I really have the utmost respect for every single person that came into that unit,” TMH Nurse Manager Jaclyn Moss added.

217 bags were lit, one for each patient who died from Covid-19 at TMH.

