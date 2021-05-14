TPD asking public for help locating missing juvenile

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing juvenile.

Davion L. Sutton, 13, was last seen in the 3000 block of Sheridan Road on May 11, according to TPD. Sutton is described as being five feet tall and bald with brown eyes.

TPD said Sutton was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket with no shirt.

