Vax Strong campaign sweeps South Georgia

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Recent CDC recommendations suggest that people fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear masks.

The news has made many across South Georgia excited about the possibility of the pandemic ending with many saying that it’s amazing to get back to normal.

“I got my final vaccine four weeks ago now,” said Thomasville resident Dominic Howarth.

While downtown, Howarth and a hand full of other fully vaccinated people still decided to wear their masks indoors. Howarth said his concern is not for himself, but still for others who may not have made the same decision.

“Until more people are able to get their vaccines, that’s just what I’m doing for now,” Howarth said.

Hubs and Hops owners Roger and Nancy Carter Hawkes have kicked off a campaign called Vax Strong. They started with a post on Facebook sharing the idea of wearing a wrist band to help identify that you’ve been vaccinated and you’re COVID free.

“We thought wouldn’t it be great if the people that show up had a polite way to let other people know they were COVID free or had their vaccinations,” said Roger.

Roger said that wrist bands have been used to promote other awareness causes like cancer in the bike world, and he and his wife thought it could also work for COVID.

Roger added that the bands won’t be required in the business, and he won’t turn anyone away choosing not to wear a mask. However, he does think that it offers some sense of comfort for those gathering in large crowds.

“We don’t want anyone to change their personal feelings on whether they want to wear a mask or not wear a mask, but it’s an easy way to identify who’s in what category,” Roger said.

So far, the Hawkes have received good feedback from the community on the idea, and Hawkes said 25% of the proceeds from the wrist band sales will go back to COVID-19 relief efforts.

