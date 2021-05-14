WCSO arrests man who caused disturbance, attacked deputies at Wakulla County Pre-K

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man has been arrested after creating a disturbance and physically attacking deputies at Wakulla County Pre-K, the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Randall G. Phillips was charged with driving without a license, resisting arrest with violence and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

During the daily morning student drop-off Thursday, the deputy working as the School Resource Officer at the Wakulla Education Center observed Phillips driving up to and parking at the school. The deputy knew from previous contacts with Phillips that he did not possess a driver’s license. He had been previously told by deputies of the fact he did not have a license and could not legally drive.

The deputy radioed for an additional unit and attempted to make locate Phillips, according to WCSO. Phillips was found in the front office of the school speaking with school employees. When no students were around, deputies approached Phillips, advised why they were there and requested he step out of the office to speak.

WCSO said Phillips then became upset and began causing a scene, cursing, and stating he was a “National Citizen” who did not need a license to drive.

Phillips stated he was not going anywhere and when deputies approached him to place him into handcuffs, he attempted to tackle them.

Phillips was then taken to the ground where he continued to fight and kick deputies. Eventually, he was tased, handcuffed and placed in the rear of a patrol truck. Phillips was transported to the Wakulla County Jail.

