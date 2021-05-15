Advertisement

Boy performs Heimlich maneuver to save choking dog

By News 12 Westchester
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSSINING, N.Y. (NEWS 12 WESTCHESTER) - An alert seventh grader is being credited with saving the life of his four-legged best friend.

By his own account, 12-year-old Brady Cole retains most of what he learns in school, but not quite all of it.

“I’d say about 65%,” he admitted.

One lesson he retained was an anti-choking lesson he learned during a health class.

During a Mother’s Day hike, he’d have to use what he learned, but not on a human.

“The way we learned it was on humans,” Brady said. “So, I tried it on a dog.”

Brady’s brother realized that their mini goldendoodle Kyrie wasn’t acting normal and possibly was choking.

Brady jumped into action without much thought.

“What I did was found his ribs, found the bottom of them, made like a fist-like thing,” Brady said. He continued to perform the Heimlich until Kyrie spat something up.

“I didn’t really know if I did anything. After a while, I noticed that I actually did something. And like, I had no faith that that would work,” Brady said. “And it did work, and I was pretty happy.”

Brady said he learned one big lesson from the experience.

“School could be important. And you can use it in your future to really help you and help other,” he said. “So, it is important to pay attention.”

Copyright 2021 News 12 Westchester via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSantis initially issued the executive order allowing alcohol-to-go last year in order to help...
Gov. DeSantis signs ‘alcohol to-go’ bill
Randall G. Phillips was charged with driving without a license, resisting arrest with violence,...
WCSO arrests man who caused disturbance, attacked deputies at Wakulla County Pre-K
FSU faces lawsuit over campus closure
Former Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Wester is being accused of planting drugs in...
Zachary Wester takes stand in day 5 of drug-planting trial
Leon County Booking Report: May 14, 2021

Latest News

Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their...
Israeli strike destroys Gaza building with AP, other media
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Pipeline operator says ‘normal operations’ have resumed
A dog probably owes its life to two police officers in Sarasota. They rescued it from a hot car.
Two officers in Florida find dog locked in hot car, rescue animal
A seventh grader from Ossining, New York is being credited for using the Heimlich maneuver to...
Boy performs Heimlich maneuver to save choking dog