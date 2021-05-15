Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, May 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday morning was fairly cool and clear with temperatures as low as the 40s in and near Valdosta. But temperatures climbed into the 60s in most locations as of 9 a.m. with a sunny sky. High pressure at the surface near the Mid Atlantic will slowly move eastward and keep the sky clear, the weather dry, and rain chances near zero. The Saturday high will be near 80 near the coast to the lower 80s inland.

The aforementioned high will continue to nudge slowly east Sunday, bringing more of an easterly flow through the area. The weather will still be nice, but the viewing area could see some high, thin clouds passing by as upper-level moisture increases. Highs will be in the mid 80s inland Sunday, with the morning low in the middle 50s.

The nice weather sticks around for the start of the work week as low-level moisture slowly moves in. The increased surface moisture will increase the morning lows from the 50s to the 60s. Rain chances remain near zero through Monday but increase to 10% at best Tuesday and Wednesday.

A ridge of high pressure aloft is forecast to build in the eastern-half of the United States, which will essentially “cap” any big rain chances and block large-scale storm systems from moving into the region. Despite increased moisture in the lower levels, this will keep rain chances at 20% at the highest Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 80s to near 90 late week with morning lows in the upper 60s.

