Cooking with Will - Eight Chocolate Cookies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV chef Will Ward joins the Good Morning Show to share his Eight Chocolate Cookies recipe.

Ingredients

4oz unsweetened chocolate

8oz bittersweet chocolate

4oz German chocolate

4 oz semi sweet chocolate

12 oz milk chocolate

1/2 cup coco powder

1 stick butter

1.5 cups brown sugar

3 eggs

3/4 cup flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1/4 cup coco nibs

1/4 cup chocolate syrup

Directions

1. Melt the unsweetened and bittersweet chocolate in the microwave

2. Cream the butter, brown sugar and coco powder together

3. Add the eggs one at a time

4. Slowly mix in the flour, soda and salt

5. Mix the melted chocolate in

6. Add the remaining chocolates and coco nibs

7. Scoop into cookies and chill for 1 hour

8. Bake at 350 for 8-10 minutes, they will not look done when you take them out of the oven.

